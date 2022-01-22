Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

Shares of GLAD opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. Gladstone Capital has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $367.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 156.71% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 34,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower's cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

