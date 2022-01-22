Glaxis Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. Nexstar Media Group makes up about 0.6% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 210.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth about $16,768,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 20.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NXST traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.42. The stock had a trading volume of 513,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,727. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $107.15 and a one year high of $171.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 13.46%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.60.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $224,999.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $42,330,512.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 506,757 shares of company stock valued at $86,346,889 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

