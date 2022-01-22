Glaxis Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Transocean makes up approximately 0.2% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Transocean by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,955,148 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,601,000 after buying an additional 9,107,350 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Transocean by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,272 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,543,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,879,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Transocean by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,601,172 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $9,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,586 shares during the last quarter. 48.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

Shares of RIG stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.12. 21,439,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,044,364. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 3.30. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.16 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

