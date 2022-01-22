Glaxis Capital Management LLC Takes $1.41 Million Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000. Axcelis Technologies comprises about 3.0% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

In related news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 6,329 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $394,106.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $62,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $964,956. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $59.99 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $77.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.53.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

