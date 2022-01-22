Glenview Trust Co Makes New $188,000 Investment in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 31.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth $55,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $83,973.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.96. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $17.37.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

