Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 113.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of Global-e Online stock opened at $32.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.23. Global-e Online has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $83.77.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $59.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global-e Online will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLBE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the second quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the second quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the second quarter worth approximately $2,283,000. Institutional investors own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

