Global Ports (LON:GPH) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Global Ports stock opened at GBX 136.49 ($1.86) on Tuesday. Global Ports has a 1 year low of GBX 79 ($1.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 154.50 ($2.11). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 130.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 126.41. The company has a market cap of £85.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Global Ports Company Profile

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage, logistics, and marine vehicle trade businesses.

