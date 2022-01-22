Global Ports (LON:GPH) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Global Ports stock opened at GBX 136.49 ($1.86) on Tuesday. Global Ports has a 1 year low of GBX 79 ($1.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 154.50 ($2.11). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 130.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 126.41. The company has a market cap of £85.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61.
Global Ports Company Profile
