Gold Poker Trading 27.1% Higher Over Last Week (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 547.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Gold Poker has a market cap of $12,889.64 and approximately $17.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gold Poker has traded up 27.1% against the US dollar. One Gold Poker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gold Poker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00051829 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,397.86 or 0.06850693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00058676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,998.52 or 0.99990978 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gold Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.