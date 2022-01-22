Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the December 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOGL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 308.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,155,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,074,000 after buying an additional 6,912,874 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 56.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,373,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,285,000 after buying an additional 1,574,572 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 463.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 759,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after buying an additional 624,282 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,344,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 104.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 839,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after buying an additional 429,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOGL opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70. Golden Ocean Group has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $12.17.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $387.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.80 million. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 20.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 41.11%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golden Ocean Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

