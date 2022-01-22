Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 179,654 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,585,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,654 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.70% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $156,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $98.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.82 and its 200 day moving average is $103.41. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $85.08 and a twelve month high of $108.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.309 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%.

