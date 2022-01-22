Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 78,692 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,870,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,692 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $154,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,164 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,700 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,412.0% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,290,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,043 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 109.0% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,134,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,756,000 after buying an additional 2,156,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 156.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,223,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,882,000 after buying an additional 1,354,704 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $80.56 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $80.43 and a 52-week high of $83.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

