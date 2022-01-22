Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.89

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.89 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 9.60 ($0.13). Goldstone Resources shares last traded at GBX 9.63 ($0.13), with a volume of 507,140 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £44.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 11.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 11.89.

About Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL)

Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of gold and associated elements in West and Central Africa. The company's flagship property is the Akrokeri-Homase Gold project located in south-western Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

