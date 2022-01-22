Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) PT Lowered to C$3.50 at Scotiabank

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GDDFF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Goodfood Market from C$15.00 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Goodfood Market from C$10.50 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. cut Goodfood Market from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Goodfood Market from C$13.00 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Goodfood Market from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.16.

Shares of GDDFF stock opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.92. Goodfood Market has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

Goodfood Market Corp. engages in the provision of dinner subscription services. The firm delivers fresh ingredients to its subscribers. It offers classic basket, vegetarian basket, and family basket. The company was founded by Jonathan Ferrari, Neil Cuggy and Raffi Krikorian in 2014 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

