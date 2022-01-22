Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) PT Lowered to C$4.00 at Raymond James

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$4.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

FOOD has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Goodfood Market to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday. Acumen Capital reduced their price target on Goodfood Market from C$6.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, reduced their price target on Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$5.83.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

TSE:FOOD opened at C$3.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Goodfood Market has a fifty-two week low of C$3.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.39. The stock has a market cap of C$243.35 million and a PE ratio of -7.26.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.