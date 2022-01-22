Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$105.43.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GRT.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James set a C$98.00 price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

GRT.UN traded down C$1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$94.07. The company had a trading volume of 298,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.46, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 6.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.18 billion and a PE ratio of 5.44. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$71.66 and a twelve month high of C$105.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$101.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$94.21.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

