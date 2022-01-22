Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 73,600 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,065,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.87% of The GEO Group worth $7,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEO. FMR LLC increased its position in The GEO Group by 220,585,000.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,205,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,850 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in The GEO Group by 107.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,987 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC increased its position in The GEO Group by 76.9% during the second quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after acquiring an additional 869,441 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The GEO Group by 98.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,678,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,951,000 after acquiring an additional 832,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in The GEO Group by 166.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 852,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 533,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GEO opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $884.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.67. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $557.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.53 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

