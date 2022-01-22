Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 622.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,113 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,615,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,981,097,000 after buying an additional 266,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,265,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,571,000 after buying an additional 188,279 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,193,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,025,000 after buying an additional 109,918 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,039,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,580,000 after buying an additional 136,366 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Eaton by 1.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,367,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.06.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $160.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.58. The stock has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

