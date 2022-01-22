Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 145.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.15% of Valmont Industries worth $7,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Valmont Industries by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $224.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.45. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $191.13 and a 1 year high of $265.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $86,801.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

