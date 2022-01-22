Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 635,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,639 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $5,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Strs Ohio boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 5.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 13.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 15.0% in the third quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 11,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

In other news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $315,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $7.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.67. The firm has a market cap of $763.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 2.12. ACCO Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $9.77.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO).

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.