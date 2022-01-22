Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 302,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $7,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

In other Baker Hughes news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $729,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 47,380,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,184,524,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,489,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,252,165 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

BKR opened at $27.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.43 and a beta of 1.65. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $27.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.80.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.24.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Featured Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.