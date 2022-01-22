Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $10.12 Million Stock Position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,678 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $10,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UVV. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Universal during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal by 228.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Universal by 36.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 9,154 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal by 0.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Universal by 1.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Universal stock opened at $55.97 on Friday. Universal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $453.96 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.79%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

