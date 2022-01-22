Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $9.80 Million Holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 181,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,632 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $9,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 36,331 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Trinseo by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Trinseo by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 342,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,525,000 after purchasing an additional 40,292 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Trinseo by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Trinseo by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 132,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 49,015 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.52. Trinseo S.A. has a 52 week low of $44.20 and a 52 week high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 56.55%. The business’s revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

In related news, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $782,436.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinseo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

About Trinseo

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

