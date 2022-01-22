Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 39,327 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 36.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 147,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,327 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $9,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 767,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,528,000 after buying an additional 176,765 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 464,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,309,000 after buying an additional 141,754 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,869,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,985,000 after buying an additional 64,524 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,714,000 after buying an additional 61,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,599,000 after buying an additional 55,997 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $68.64 on Friday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $81.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.51 and a 200-day moving average of $67.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.75. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $836.73 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. This is a boost from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.65%.

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $82,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,507 shares of company stock valued at $511,660 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

