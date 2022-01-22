Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $9,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 94.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 52.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 711.4% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $366.00 to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $360.00 to $382.00 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.76.

In other Essex Property Trust news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $1,141,793.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $4,103,544.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 78,157 shares of company stock worth $26,885,395 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS opened at $332.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.75 and a fifty-two week high of $359.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $345.71 and its 200 day moving average is $333.98.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.51%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

