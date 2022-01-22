Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes $6.83 Million Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 61,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,834,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,308,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,973 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,840,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,551,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,029,000 after acquiring an additional 975,723 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Credicorp by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,062,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,776,000 after purchasing an additional 792,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Credicorp by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 763,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,421,000 after purchasing an additional 387,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.38.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $137.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.82 and its 200 day moving average is $117.96. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $88.67 and a 12 month high of $169.50.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.94). The business had revenue of $680.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.02 million. Credicorp had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 9.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.