Graviocoin (GIO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $92.00

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $92.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.70 or 0.00310660 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00010174 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000734 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

