Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $749.17

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 749.17 ($10.22) and traded as high as GBX 782.50 ($10.68). Great Portland Estates shares last traded at GBX 777.50 ($10.61), with a volume of 205,738 shares traded.

GPOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Great Portland Estates to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.23) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 640 ($8.73) to GBX 700 ($9.55) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 733.78 ($10.01).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 735.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 749.45. The company has a market cap of £1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

