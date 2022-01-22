Guggenheim Downgrades Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) to Sell

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $71.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $77.00. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.44.

NYSE ED opened at $82.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.22. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $86.25.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 138 shares of company stock valued at $10,413 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emfo LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 217.4% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 388.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 141.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

