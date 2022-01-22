H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $73.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $75.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FUL. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.40.

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock opened at $72.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.74. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $49.80 and a 1-year high of $81.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 5,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $378,412.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $736,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,291 shares of company stock worth $1,810,212. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 99,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 13,993 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

