H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Res Ptn

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FUL. Zacks Investment Research raised H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.40.

FUL stock opened at $72.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.74. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $49.80 and a 52-week high of $81.73.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $378,412.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $695,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,212. 4.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,722,000 after acquiring an additional 37,886 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,475,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 407,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after buying an additional 71,523 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 32,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 1,457.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 35,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

