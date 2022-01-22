Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Position Reduced by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC decreased its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,767 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,525 shares during the period. Summitry LLC owned 0.07% of Hanesbrands worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 20.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,414,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,409,000 after purchasing an additional 240,281 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 10.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 138,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 12.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 52.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 29.6% during the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HBI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.73. 4,409,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,539,922. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

