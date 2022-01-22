Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Receives C$61.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$61.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$65.00 to C$63.50 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. increased their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$67.50 to C$75.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

HDI stock opened at C$41.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$970.81 million and a P/E ratio of 8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12 month low of C$27.03 and a 12 month high of C$49.34.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$471.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$568.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hardwoods Distribution will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is 6.58%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

