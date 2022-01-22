Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.05.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

HOG opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $31.20 and a 12 month high of $52.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 17.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 25,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

