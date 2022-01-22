Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 73.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,241 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 546.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 433.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of HVT stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $501.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.09. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $52.84.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $260.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.20 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 9.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.28%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

