HC Wainwright Trims Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Target Price to $75.00

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TARO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE TARO opened at $46.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 231.40 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.32. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $131.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.23 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 223.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 545,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 12.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.