HC Wainwright Trims Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Target Price to $75.00

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
TARO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.
Shares of NYSE TARO opened at $46.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 231.40 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.32. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 223.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 545,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 12.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.
