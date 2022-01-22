HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,766 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.8% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.4% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.53.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $237.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.43 and a 1 year high of $269.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,618 shares of company stock valued at $23,666,274 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

