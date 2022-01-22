Head-To-Head Survey: Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) versus REV Group (NYSE:REVG)

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) and REV Group (NYSE:REVG) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Ideanomics has a beta of -0.39, meaning that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REV Group has a beta of 2.38, meaning that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ideanomics and REV Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics -108.04% -19.80% -16.07% REV Group 1.86% 14.21% 5.68%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.4% of Ideanomics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of REV Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ideanomics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of REV Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ideanomics and REV Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics $26.76 million 18.28 -$98.22 million ($0.34) -2.89 REV Group $2.38 billion 0.35 $44.40 million $0.67 19.19

REV Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ideanomics. Ideanomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than REV Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ideanomics and REV Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics 0 0 1 0 3.00 REV Group 2 2 1 0 1.80

Ideanomics presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 612.11%. REV Group has a consensus target price of $15.65, suggesting a potential upside of 21.70%. Given Ideanomics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than REV Group.

Summary

REV Group beats Ideanomics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc. is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions. Ideanomics Capital includes DBOT ATS and Intelligenta, which provide financial services solutions powered by AI and blockchain. The company was founded by Shane B. McMahon on October 19, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus and ambulance products. The Commercial segment is involved in the production of small Type A school buses, transit buses, terminal trucks, and sweepers under the Collins Bus, ENC, Capacity, and Lay-Mor brands. The Recreation segment covers motorized recreational vehicle and application trailers. The company was founded in August 2010 and is headquartered in Brookfield, WI.

