Head to Head Survey: Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) versus Avaya (NYSE:AVYA)

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) and Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Minim and Avaya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minim -2.79% -37.75% -13.90% Avaya -0.44% 79.31% 4.17%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Minim and Avaya, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minim 0 0 2 0 3.00 Avaya 0 5 4 0 2.44

Minim presently has a consensus target price of $2.88, suggesting a potential upside of 147.84%. Avaya has a consensus target price of $28.44, suggesting a potential upside of 60.61%. Given Minim’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Minim is more favorable than Avaya.

Volatility & Risk

Minim has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avaya has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Minim and Avaya’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minim $47.99 million 1.11 -$3.86 million ($0.06) -19.33 Avaya $2.97 billion 0.50 -$13.00 million ($0.27) -65.59

Minim has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avaya. Avaya is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Minim, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Minim Company Profile

Minim, Inc. is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work. The company was founded by Frank Blase Manning and Peter Robin Kramer in May 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, NH.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution. These integrate multiple forms of communications include telephony, email, instant messaging, and video. The Services segment involves in the comprehensive end-to-end global service offerings that enable customers to evaluate, plan, design, implement, monitor, manage, and optimize complex enterprise communications networks. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

