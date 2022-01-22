Head to Head Survey: Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) vs. Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castor Maritime has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

50.1% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Castor Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.6% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pangaea Logistics Solutions and Castor Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pangaea Logistics Solutions 10.00% 17.55% 8.37% Castor Maritime 29.17% 9.68% 7.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and Castor Maritime, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pangaea Logistics Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pangaea Logistics Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 126.06%. Given Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pangaea Logistics Solutions is more favorable than Castor Maritime.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pangaea Logistics Solutions and Castor Maritime’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pangaea Logistics Solutions $382.90 million 0.45 $11.35 million $1.33 2.83 Castor Maritime $12.49 million 8.14 -$1.75 million $0.15 7.53

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Castor Maritime. Pangaea Logistics Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Castor Maritime, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pangaea Logistics Solutions beats Castor Maritime on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

About Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton. Castor Maritime Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

