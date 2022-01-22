Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HWX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a C$7.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration to C$7.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Headwater Exploration has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.40.

TSE:HWX opened at C$6.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Headwater Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$2.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.70. The stock has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 38.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.55.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$50.12 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Headwater Exploration will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

