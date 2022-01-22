Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its position in Teck Resources by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 249,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TECK opened at $32.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.95. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $35.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.0399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.68%.

TECK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Teck Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$48.50 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

