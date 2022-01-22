Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 377.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Zuora worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Zuora during the second quarter worth about $8,723,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zuora by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 723,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after acquiring an additional 91,161 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its holdings in Zuora by 279.1% during the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,358,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,428,000 after acquiring an additional 999,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Zuora by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Zuora by 6.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 191,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 11,196 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zuora alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 2.17. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.27.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 45.14% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 9,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $154,587.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $316,124.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,196 over the last quarter. 12.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZUO. Craig Hallum began coverage on Zuora in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. upped their target price on Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zuora currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.29.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.