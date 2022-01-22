Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 3,808 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 380.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,808 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 384,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,713,000 after purchasing an additional 295,422 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 178,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,635,000 after purchasing an additional 108,605 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 512,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,626,000 after purchasing an additional 241,677 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $326.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89. Signature Bank has a one year low of $152.14 and a one year high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Tuesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.86.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

