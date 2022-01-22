Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 20,200 Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 316,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,079 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 110,169.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 14,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 9,312 shares during the last quarter.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

PBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PBH opened at $57.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day moving average of $57.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $63.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.23 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.