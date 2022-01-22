Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 93.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 10,772 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,312,000 after buying an additional 25,152 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,003,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,326,000 after buying an additional 266,717 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 42.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 320,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,598,000 after buying an additional 94,821 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 356,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,676,000 after buying an additional 13,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $4,682,831.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $100,154.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $52.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.84. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.16%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.