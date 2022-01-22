Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Innovate Corp (NYSE:VATE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Innovate Corp (NYSE:VATE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 333,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.43% of Innovate at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $513,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Innovate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,352,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,388,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,291,000. Institutional investors own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovate alerts:

NYSE:VATE opened at $3.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.90. Innovate Corp has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Innovate (NYSE:VATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Innovate had a negative return on equity of 19.94% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $394.80 million during the quarter.

Innovate Profile

INNOVATE Corp. engages in the acquisition and investment of assets. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Clean Energy, Telecommunications, Insurance, Life Sciences, Spectrum, and Other. The Infrastructure segment models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.