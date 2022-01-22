Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Price Target Raised to €94.00

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €91.00 ($103.41) to €94.00 ($106.82) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HEINY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heineken from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Heineken from €101.00 ($114.77) to €108.00 ($122.73) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heineken has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of HEINY stock opened at $56.05 on Wednesday. Heineken has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $61.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.16.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

