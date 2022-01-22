Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $169.81

Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 169.81 ($2.32) and traded as high as GBX 181 ($2.47). Helios Underwriting shares last traded at GBX 175 ($2.39), with a volume of 5,552 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Helios Underwriting alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 170.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 160.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £120.55 million and a PE ratio of -36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.36.

In other Helios Underwriting news, insider Tom Libassi bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 150 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £18,000 ($24,559.97). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 217,000 shares of company stock worth $34,775,000.

Helios Underwriting Company Profile (LON:HUW)

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Syndicate Participation and Investment Management. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Helios Underwriting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Underwriting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.