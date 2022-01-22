Helmet.insure (HELMET) Achieves Market Cap of $2.56 Million

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Helmet.insure coin can now be purchased for $0.0604 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Helmet.insure has a total market cap of $2.56 million and $265,557.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Helmet.insure has traded down 35.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00051863 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,374.96 or 0.06806873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00057592 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,918.95 or 1.00081102 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007586 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003313 BTC.

About Helmet.insure

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,411,797 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

