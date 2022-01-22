Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,753 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 77.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Generac by 462.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bbva USA raised its stake in shares of Generac by 22.1% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 57.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. raised their price target on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $500.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $470.21.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $9,025,450 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC opened at $271.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.21 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

